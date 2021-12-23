Why extortion thrives along Nigeria’s ports access roads

Over the years, efforts to rid the nation’s ports access roads off extortionist flashpoints by different Task Force from the Federal and State level have failed, with port users losing millions of Naira to un-receipted charges at different checkpoints. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI examines why the menace has defied all solutions. Excerpts:

Haulage operators carrying out legitimate businesses at the Lagos ports of Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports have continued to lament increasing spate of extortion at various checkpoints manned by security operatives and hoodlums along the ports access roads. Checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the number of checkpoints between Liverpool…