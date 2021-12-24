16-year-old Precious Okorie emerges one-day governor of Abia State

The Abia State government has announced, on Wednesday, 16-year-old Precious Nnenna Okorie as its one-day governor, making her the fourth one-day governor of the state since the programme was initiated by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.

The One-Day governor, whose tenure ran from Wednesday to Thursday, in her inaugural speech, appreciated Ikpeazu for the platform his administration has created to challenge the young people of Abia to do more and to become more for themselves and for their families. She also applauded Ikpeazu for the work he has been doing on infrastructural development.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Special Adviser to Governor Ikpeazu on…