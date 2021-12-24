Guild of Muslim Professionals begins convention tomorrow

The Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP) will hold its annual convention between tomorrow and Monday at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos.

The chairman of the organising committee, Mr Saheed Akinrinade, said the theme of the convention is ‘The Path to a Prosperous Nation: Pain and Prospects’.

According to him, eminent personalities and intellectuals have been invited to speak at the three-day event.

Akinrinade said the personalities include His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II; University of Derby’s Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the College of Business, Law and Social Sciences Professor Kamil Omoteso; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CRC Credit Bureau…