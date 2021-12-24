How cultural education can help solve Nigeria’s social ills

THERE is no gainsaying that infiltration of foreign cultures, technological advancement, religious beliefs and political economy into Nigeria after its independence in 1960 has become major banes of its social system. The country is experiencing today loss of its cultural values, moral laxity among youths; violence; delinquent behaviour, disruption of traditional political system; decline in political will on the part of government; sex abuses, prostitutions, drug trafficking, kidnapping; advanced fee fraud (419); cyber-crime; militancy; human sacrifices; banditry; armed robbery; examination malpractices, among others which can be minimized through the promotion and…