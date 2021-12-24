Insecurity: Nigeria in war situation, Buhari should recall retired soldiers, seek for help ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the insecurity situation in the country as warlike and should, therefore, recall retired intelligent officers to complement the efforts of existing security organs to halt the war.

The group made the call in a release by its spokesperson, Comrade Jare Ajayi, on the heels of sad and shocking occurrences regarding the situation in the land, maintaining that there was no more time to be wasted in being more honest, decisive and comprehensive in confronting the situation if the country was to be prevented from going under.

Besides the bomb blast that happened in Maiduguri on the day…