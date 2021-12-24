Inuwa urges traditional, community leaders to educate their subjects on essence of peace

Following a clash between herders and farmers which claimed many lives in filiya community, Shomgom LGA of Gombe State, Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged community leaders in the state to educate and caution their subjects on the essence of peace in the society.

The Governor also said that his administration will continue to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of the citizenry anywhere they are in the state.

The Governor, stated this when he paid a condolence visit to Filiya Community over the farmers-herders clashes as well as communal skirmishes that claimed lives and property in the area few weeks ago as well as on the demise of a…