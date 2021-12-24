Miracles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (II)

In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-An’am 6:95-99, says: “It is God Who causeth the seed-grain and the date-stone to split and sprout. He causeth the living to issue from the dead and He is the one to cause the dead to issue from the living. That is God. Then how are ye deluded away from the truth? He it is that cleaveth the daybreak (from the dark): He makes the night for rest and tranquillity and the sun and moon for the reckoning (of time). Such is the judgment and ordering of (Him) the Exalted in Power the Omniscient. It is He Who maketh the stars (as beacons) for you that ye may guide yourselves with their help through the dark spaces of…