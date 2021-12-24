Nigerians can’t afford basic necessities of life in 6 years of APC’s misrule ―Elumelu

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed grave concern over the inability of Nigerians to afford basic necessities of life during the six years of All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule.

The Caucus Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who made the observation in a statement issued to commemorate 2021 Christmas celebration, however, expressed optimism that God has not given up on Nigeria despite the daunting challenges bedevilling the country.

To this end, he urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to strengthen the bond of love for one another, renew their hope and intensify their prayers for a brighter future for our nation.

“The Caucus,…