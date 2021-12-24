PDP congratulates ‘exceptionally patriotic’ Makinde at 54

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, as he marks his 54th birthday, describing him as an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian.

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, Friday said Makinde is “a highly organized leader, down-to-earth administrator, very intelligent and resourceful technocrat, tactical politician and grassroot mobiliser with an extraordinary capacity for leadership.”

It added: “GSM as he is fondly called, Governor Makinde embodies the virtues of Christmas as a harbinger of peace and hope. He is the beloved of the people; a very humble and caring…