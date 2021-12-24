Present hardship a passing phase, Buhari assures Nigerians at Christmas

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the present hardship in the country is a passing phase in which the true test of the nation will emerge.

This is contained in his Christmas message made available to the media on Friday, where he also assured that his administration will not abandon his promises to Nigerians to create, for them, a new lease of life.

He stated: “Christmas is a season when hope is rekindled. Hope, Peace, Joy, Love are the recurring themes of this time.

“It is in the midst of hardship that the true test of a nation emerges.

“I urge Nigerians to invoke the indomitable spirit in us and see the present order of things as a phase that will…