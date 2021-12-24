Road users laud Lagos govt as new vehicle inspection regime looms

Some road users in Lagos State have lauded the Lagos State Government (LASG) over its plan to commence its new vehicle inspection regime which is expected to commence by January 1st, 2022.

Recall that the Lagos State government has said that no vehicle would be issued roadworthiness certificates without physical inspection with effect from January 1st, 2022.

Speaking to Saturday Tribune, Mr Faleke Emmanuel, a banker who works on the island explained that it is high time rickety vehicles are taken off the roads in Lagos.

According to Mr Faleke, “95 per cent of a traffic snarl on Lagos roads are caused by broken down vehicles on the highways. Once a vehicle breaks down,…