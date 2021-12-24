Top online conversations of the year were…

In this review and in no particular order, the Friday Treat team x-rays the local topics about Nigerian entertainment personalities that trended online and became conversations of discuss the world over. Here are our top online trends/conversations for 2021.

2021 started out mellow, due to the world recovering from COVID-19 but quickly turned out to be one of the most eventful and active years in the entertainment industry. Everything from achievements, new music, concerts, movies, shocking revealations and twists from favourite reality shows at various times during the year, set social media abuzz and quite frankly, all the drama still have some in shock, for those who live…