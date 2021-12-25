2023: Edo APC declares intention to return Oghuma, others

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District has said that all the current serving members of the National Assembly (NASS), including Mr Johnson Oghuma, would be returned in 2023.

The declaration was made on Saturday on the occasion of constituency briefing of Oghuma, the representative of Etsako Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber.

The party, led by a national leader and former Edo North senatorial leader, Mr Malik Afegbua, who was chairman at the occasion, said it was the resolve of the party to return them, including the elected state legislatures.

While commending the giant strides Oghuma had recorded since he became a member of…