500 Muslims attend Christmas church service in Kaduna

At least 500 Muslims have attended a christmas church service in Kaduna as part of efforts to promote peace and unity among the faithful of the two religions (Christianity and Islam).

While receiving the congregation in his church on Saturday, the General Overseer of the Christ Evangelical and Life lntervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna on Saturday, Pastor Yohanna Buru expressed satisfaction over the large number of Muslim in his church.

He said despite insecurity challenges bedevilling the country owing to the outbreak of Omicron variant of Covid-19

and high cost of transportation, hundreds of Muslim faithful including women, youths and childrens attended this…