Ayade hosts northern governors on Christmas visit, speaks on national unity

In the spirit of national unity, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Saturday played host to the duo of Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Muhammad Badru Abubakar of Jigawa State, that was in Calabar on a Christmas visit, where they discussed issues bothering on national unity.

Also on the entourage of the visiting northern governors was the former Jigawa State, Seminu Turaki.

Governor Ayade, while receiving the guests, hinted that he would not arbitrarily outlaw the nomadic lifestyles of herders but would sign into law, a grazing bill that would be mutually beneficial.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Bagudu described Ayade as a dear brother and colleague whose…