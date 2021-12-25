Bauchi Assembly passes 5 bills into law in one plenary, goes on recess till February 2022

Bauchi State House of Assembly during its last plenary for the year 2021, passed five bills into law in a unprecedented sitting held on Friday.

The bills passed into law are: Bill for a Law to repeal the Bauchi State Separation of Account (Judiciary) Law 20219; Bill for a Law to prohibit all forms of violence including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic, political, harmful traditional practices, discrimination against persons and to provide maximum protection; Audit Law 2021 and Bauchi State Local Government (Establishment and Administration) Law, 2020; Bill to repeal and replace Bauchi State Audit Law 2021 and Bauchi State Local Government (Establishment and Administration) Law,…