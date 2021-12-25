‘I will commit suicide if the court refuses to dissolve my marriage to my adulterous wife’

A 64-year old retired civil servant, Amos Akinlolu, has prayed a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, to put an end to his almost three-decade old marriage.

Amos pleaded with the court to annul his union with his estranged wife, Funmilayo on accounts of infidelity by the latter.

According to the petitioner, life has not been the same since he got wind of his wife’s immoral act.

“My lord, peace had since deserted our home since my wife, Funmilayo, started offering her body to other men.

“I can’t live any longer under the same roof with an adulterous wife. Funmilayo poses a threat to me.

“I will commit suicide if this court refuses my…