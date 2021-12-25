Kwara gov says Ilorin is fastest growing economic hub in North central

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State at the weekend said Ilorin is clearly the fastest growing state capital in the central region, a feat he linked to the peaceful atmosphere in the town.

The Governor said the capital city now records no less than eight flights on a daily basis as the state’s economic base grows at a fast pace.

He was speaking at the 56th Annual National Conference of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Fundraising for the completion of its Skills Acquisition Hub and Launching of the 2022 Calendar.

“This (gathering) is another opportunity for Dahiri Ilorin to strengthen goodwill, exchange ideas, and review the journey so far….