Malami treats 18,388 mails in 2021

A week to new year, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has received and treated 18, 380 mails from January 2 to December 24, 2021.

The Minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu who disclosed this on Saturday in a statement said, the number of mails treated by Malami increased this year by 4,661 from last year’s mails; 13,772.

A point of interest associated with the volumes of the mails treated is the fact that in addition to the quantum, enormity of the mails received and treated, the opinions, decisions and actions of the Office of the AGF arising from the mails have translated into…