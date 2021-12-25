My uncle’s excessive urination – Tribune Online

My Uncle, a 72 -year- old man urinates frequently at night. He went to hospital and was diagnosed with Prostatitis. Despite the recommended drugs, he still urinates as before. My worry is the fear of running short of body water if he continues at this rate. Can he use herbs with the prescribed drugs since he is afraid of surgery.

Prince (by SMS)

Antibiotics is the most commonly prescribed treatment for prostatitis. Your Uncle’s doctor will suggest a medication based on the type of bacteria that might be causing his infection. If he has severe symptoms, he might need intravenous (IV) antibiotics. Prostatitis can…