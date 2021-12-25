Presidential aides test positive to Covid-19

A number of presidential aides have reportedly tested positive to Covid-19 and are now on self-isolation.

Premium Times Saturday named those affected as the permanent secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar; the President’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo; his chief security officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa, and his senior special assistant (media and publicity), Garba Shehu.

The online newspaper said their results were confirmed positive during the week.

The report also claimed that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, is also down with the virus.

None of them is thought to be seriously affected by the virus because they are fully vaccinated.

The report…