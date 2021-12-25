Since Jenifa’s Diary, my life hasn’t been the same —Emeka Okoye

Okoye Chukwuemeka Chika Stanley joined the movie industry in 2002 but came into the limelight after playing the role of Papa Pepe in the popular television comedy series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’. The Anambra State-born actor and producer in this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, talks about his new status as a married man and his acting career. Excerpts:

Firstly, let me wish you a happy married life. How does it feel to be a married man now?

I feel happy and complete because being single is hectic and very challenging and draining. You happen to do everything yourself, so I think being married and having a partner who supports you is a great thing. Like, right now, I don’t have to…