The perfect chicken curry sauce for Xmas

Let’s move away from the typical jollof rice or fried rice for Christmas and prepare simple white rice, served with chicken curry sauce.

Chicken curry sauce is very easy to prepare. With just few ingredients, you are good to go and it will definitely leave you and your guests salivating for more.

INGREDIENTS

Red potato or corn flour/ corn starch (For thickening)

Chicken breasts

Olive or vegetable oil

Red bell pepper

Green bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Carrots

Peas

Green beans

Onion

Seasoning cubes

Curry powder

Thyme

Garlic powder

Black pepper (or to taste)

Salt (to taste)

Rice

METHOD

In a bowl, add potatoes and fill the bowl with water until the…