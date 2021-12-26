Adeboye, Enenche, Wale-Oke, Jerry Eze, others to storm YMR 2021

The Youth Ministers’ Retreat (YMR) edition of 2021 tagged: ‘weapon of war’ will hold from December 27 to 31, 2021. This year’s programme will have in attendance, Pastors E.A. Adeboye, Paul Enenche, and Jerry Eze, Bishop Wale Oke and other anointed ministers of God.

The programme which is scheduled to hold at the Teenagers’ auditorium of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), campground, is aimed at raising and empowering godly saints in all spheres of life, towards transforming the society.

According to the convener of YMR, who also doubles as the National Youth President of the RCCG, Pastor Daniel Olawande, “YMR is aimed at winning souls into the kingdom of…