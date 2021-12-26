BREAKING: Bandits kidnap paramount ruler in Jos

The paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government of Plateau State, Mr Charles Mato Dakat has been kidnapped by bandits in his residence.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was kidnapped on Sunday between the hours of 1am to 2am.

According to a source, “We heard sounds of gunshots in the wee hours of the morning. But we were afraid to come out.

“Later we learnt that our king was abducted by suspected bandits.

Findings gathered that the development has thrown the town into panic.

As of the time of filing the report, there was no official statement from the police or state government.