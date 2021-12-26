Christmas accident claims one life in Anambra, six others injured

At least one person died on Christmas Eve following a fatal accident that occured along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by Umuokpu, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the deceased was the driver of the vehicle and probably a father and husband to some of the 11 occupants of the vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Nwatarali, it was a lone crash involving 12 people in a blue Passat Volkswagen waggon with registration number BEN658TP.

“It happened at about 4 am. The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to fatigue. The driver of the vehicle slept off while driving and crashed,” he stated.

The Acting Sector Public…