Detained suspected ritual killer dies in police custody

The suspected 55-year old ritualist, Tunde Olayiwola, who was caught with fresh human head in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has mysteriously died in police custody, after slumping some 48 hours after his arrest.

It was gathered that suspect was observed to have slumped while in detention and was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died after receiving treatment.

Olayiwola who was nabbed and paraded with fresh human head by men of the state police on Thursday had confessed to the crime while investigation is still on going before he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the police hospital.

The late suspect who claimed to be…