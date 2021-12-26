Direct Primary: Lamido says NASS breached 1999 constitution, urges PDP to challenge Electoral Act (Amendment) bill

A former Jigawa State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has accused members of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly of breaching the 1999 constitution by the attempt to enforce direct primary mode of electing electoral candidates on political parties in the country.

The former governor made the disclosure in a statement he personally signed, issued and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital.

Lanido said “the APC-dominated Nigerian Senate bill stipulating that political parties must conduct direct primaries to choose their candidates into elective offices is a clear indication that the…