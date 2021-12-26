Equities market closed week negative ahead of a bullish year end

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week, the bears dictated proceedings as profit-taking activities dominated market performance, ahead of projected bullish year close.

Basically, the benchmark index recorded declines on three of the five trading sessions of the week, leaving the All-share Index (ASI) with 90.46 points or 0.21 per cent decline to close at 42,262.85 basis points.

Similarly, market capitalisation dropped N47 billion Week-on-Week (W-o-W) to N22.060 trillion.

Last week’s bearish performance is against expected lift in the market this week, with analysts projecting equities trading on Wednesday to Friday would be bullish while investors position in…