Group commences project to end open defecation in markets, motor parks

A Group under the aegis of the Centre For Environmental Sustainability And Development Awareness (CESDA) said it has commenced a project funded by the British Council to end open defecation in motor parks and markets across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was even as it attributed open defecation to the leading cause of death among under-five children.

The group’s Executive Director, Olusola Babalola, who made the disclosure at the weekend said it partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), as well as the Market Men and Women Commodities Sellers Association of Nigeria, to increase awareness against the trend across…