Kidnap attempt: I escaped by God’s miracle, says Kogi commissioner

Kogi State Commissioner of Environment, Chief Victor Adewale Omofaiye has said that he escaped the November 28th Kidnap attempt along Ikoyi-Iyara road by God intervention.

The Commissioner speaking with newsmen expressed appreciation to God who preserved his life from the unfortunate attack which he described as a terrible experience.

“I thank Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Chief Edward Onoja, our Amiable Deputy Governor, Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharmacist Jamiu Abdulkarim Asuku, other members of the State Executive Council, the Speaker, Kogi State House of…