North turning into ‘Arewanistan’ ― Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has noted that the Northern region could soon become ‘Arewanistan’ (coined from Afghanistan) in view of the persistent killings going on in the region unabated.

In his Christmas message delivered on Saturday, titled, ‘A nation still in search of Truth and vindication,’ Kukah said, “In their sleep, on their farmlands, in their markets, or even on the highway, innocent citizens have been mowed down and turned into burnt offerings to gods of evil.

“Communities have been turned into gulags of misery, death, pain and perfidy. We must move quickly before Arewa, our beloved Arewa, descends into…