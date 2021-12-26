South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

By
Headliners
-
12


229C7F15 18C7 4C7B 913F 73462FDBDA81


Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, BBC reports.

It marked “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” he said.

Tutu was one of the country’s best known figures at home and abroad.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR