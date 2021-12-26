South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, BBC reports.

It marked “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” he said.

Tutu was one of the country’s best known figures at home and abroad.

