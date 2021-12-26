Tambuwal felicitates Nigerians on Christmas, says it is season of love, compassion

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has felicitated Christians and all Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas festivals, describing the period as a season of love, friendship and compassion.

In a statement issued by the governor to congratulate Christians and the entire Nigerians on the occasion, the governor said while the citizens felicitate and wish one another good tidings, they must ponder on the security situation in the country which calls for caution, collaboration and concerted coordination.

According to the statement by the governor: “As our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate the Christmas once again, it is imperative to re-emphasise that…