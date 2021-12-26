Wild Card, Odudu Otu emerges Gulder Ultimate Search winner

Odudu Otu, a sports enthusiast from Akwa Ibom, has won the 2021 Gulder Ultimate Search 2021 edition. He beat three other contestants to emerge as the ultimate man in a keenly contested finale yesterday evening.

Viewers who have been following this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search: Age of Craftsmanship would likely say Odudu cut an unassuming figure at the beginning until the later part of the show. He did not have the puzzle-solving skills of Damola or the tact of Damilola. In fact, he seemed to just always do enough not to be evicted while staying in the shadow. It wasn’t until he won the 14th task that many began to notice him.

But Odudu’s story in Gulder Ultimate Search…