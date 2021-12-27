2022: Ibadan family heads hold prayer session for Makinde, Ibadanland

IBADAN family heads under the aegis of Authentic Mogaji of Ibadanland are set to organise a prayer session for Ibadanland and the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde for a prosperous year 2022.

The family heads said this became necessary in order to further enjoy continuous peace, progress and development of Ibadanland and the state at large.

In a statement issued by their spokesperson, Chief Wale Oladoja, the family heads said the enviable achievements of Governor Makinde across the state should be commended by all the sons and daughters, including residents of the state.

The statement reads: “We are organising the prayers for the betterment of Ibadanland and Oyo State in…