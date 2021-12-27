Buhari’s remaining 17 months enough to solve Nigeria’s security problems ― Presidency

The Presidency has said that the 17 months left in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is enough for him to bring to an end the various security challenges plaguing the country.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this assertion while fielding questions on Channels Television political programmed.

When asked if the president can end insecurity in the country before he leaves office in 2023, he said: “Nothing is impossible. I always refer to the Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka. That rebellion lasted for 28 years. But one day, the mastermind of that rebellion was taken out. And that was the automatic ending of it.

“Those who are…