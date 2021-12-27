Church invasion can worsen security challenges ― Bishop

The Archbishop, Anglican Province of Owerri, Most Reverend Dr David Onuoha has said that the recent invasion of the Nigerian Police into St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama Obaire to arrest Uche Nwosu a former government official in Imo State could worsen security challenges in the country.

Uche Nwosu who was a Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha was arrested on 26th December during church service in Imo State.

Most Reverend Onuoha in a statement said the officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving when armed men stormed the church.

He said the church is…