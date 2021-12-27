



Desmond Tutu will be remembered for his doggedness, forthrightness, says Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the late Reverend Desmond Tutu, would be remembered for his forthrightness, doggedness, dynamism, welfarism, anti-corruption, estachological discourses, courage, commitment to ethical values, uprightness, unwavering Christian testimony and purposeful leadership. Obasanjo in a letter of condolence addressed to the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that the late […]

