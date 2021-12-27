Don’t drag us into your problem ― Ex-gov Yari

The former governor of Zamfara State has dismissed the insinuations that his party loyalists participated in the disruption of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress, on Sunday.

Recall, the PDP had alleged that APC thugs loyal to the former governor vandalised its congress.

However, in a quick reaction, issued by the factional Chairman of the party’s publicity committee, Ibrahim Birnin Magaji, dispelled the insinuations as fake news insisting that it was not involved in such undemocratic and dastardly.

While condemning the act, the state chairman of the APC faction loyal to the former governor, Liman Lawal Kaura, called for a full-scale investigation.

