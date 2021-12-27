Fire guts Next Cash And Carry shopping centre in Abuja

It was a black boxing day for owners and customers of the popular departmental shopping centre, Next Cash and Carry, located along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado-Kuchi area of Jahi-Kado expressway, in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja.

The shopping center was gutted by fire, which started in the morning on Sunday.

A source told Tribune Online, that the fire started as a result of electricity apart from one of the decorated Christmas trees.

Touts and urchins took advantage of the situation to loot the shopping center while the fire was raging on.

This comes a few months after another multi-million naira shopping centre, Ebeano supermarket, Lokogoma, Abuja, gutted fire.

As at the time of…