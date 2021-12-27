Indigo proves mettle at SERAS 2021

Full-service Public Relations and Event Management Consultancy firm, Integrated Indigo Limited, has emerged the Best Sustainability-promoting PR/Communications Agency at this year’s edition of the Social Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

At the Awards event held recently in Lagos, the agency came ahead of other leading agencies such as Chain Reaction, CMC Connect, Social TV and a South African-based agency, eclat.

According to the local organising committee of the award, Integrated Indigo Limited won the PR/ Communications Agency, Promoting Sustainability category in acknowledgment of its vast contribution and role in promoting the activities of its clients in…