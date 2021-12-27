NAICOM, Insurers to review third-party motor insurance policy in 2022

Stakeholders in the insurance industry are poised to review the Third Party Motor Insurance policy currently pegged at N5000.00 in January 2022, barring a last-minute shift in policy.

Already, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), have given a tacit nod to the planned review of third-party motor insurance policy to make it more effective.

The Vice-chairperson of the NIA Committee on Publicity, Mrs Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, recently said with all stakeholders standing on common ground, it has paved way for immediate discussion between the NIA…