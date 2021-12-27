Ooni, Alaafin, Alake, lauded over support towards staging of 1st World Yoruba Carnival

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo Dosunmu, Okukenu IV; and other notable Yoruba monarchs have been commended by the Central Planning Committee (CPC) of the 1st World Yoruba Carnival of Arts and Culture, saying it was gratified by the invaluable support the body had received from them to ensure the success of the gathering of all Yoruba in the motherland to celebrate the race.

The historic event, which was earlier scheduled to hold in February next year in Ile- Ife, Osun State, is now to hold between April and May, giving the “widening magnitude of the program and the need to provide ample time…