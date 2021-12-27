Perm Sec, Ministry of Women Affairs risks removal over N34m foreign trips

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, risk removal from office, over failure to account for the sum of N34,652,621.60, Office of the Auditor-General has said.

The indictment of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs is contained in the 2019 annual report of the Office of the Auditor-General.

The amount was a cumulative of five payments, made to officials of the ministry, for international travels without evidence of approval.

Tribune Online gathered that, the money was paid to officials of the ministry, as Estacodes and passage allowance, to enable them to attend seminars and workshops in different countries.

The…