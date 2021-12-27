Police arrest ‘rich kids’ during illegal car racing in Abuja, impound 21 cars

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police, has arrested four suspects and impounded 21 cars over illegal car races and other similar offences, usually involving ‘rich kids’ in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Abuja, on behalf of the FCT Commissioner of police, Babaji Sunday.

She stated that the suspects were arrested and the cars seized under the enforcement of Regulation 228 of the Road Traffic Act on the prohibition of illegal car races and other similar offences.

According to the statement, the enforcement team, led by the police commissioner in…