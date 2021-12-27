Why Buhari would not sign new electoral law ― Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has said President Muhammadu Buhari would not sign the new electoral law because it was miffed by a lot of issues instead of taking care of the interests of Nigerians.

He made his views known in a phone-in programme on Radio Kano on Sunday.

According to him, the new electoral law has high-cost implications, discriminatory, assigning it into law will swell up ligitations.

“What you should understand about the leadership of the country most especially as it regards President Muhammadu Buhari on any law presented to him for signing, the President is entitled to certain rights.

“When you talk about…