Agric ministry provides mini-water treatment plant for Ibadan community

AS part of moves by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure healthy living of Nigerians and promote agricultural activities, a mini-water treatment plant has been inaugurated and handed over to the people of Adeoje-Kuola community in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held recently, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, represented by the South-West Zonal Director of the minsitry, Mrs Oguntuyi-Abimbola Omolara Folashade, noted that the importance of the water treatment plant cannot be overemphasised.

“Water is one basic necessity…