Dogara lied, no security threat in Mwari village ― Youths declare

Mwari Youths in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State have refuted allegation by former Speaker, House of Reps, Barr Yakubu Dogara that there is a security threat in the area which if not carefully handled may cause the breakdown of law and order.

The claim by Yakubu Dogara according to the Mwari youths is to disrupt the planned commemoration of the 21 anniversary of the death of the late Sayawa nation crusader, Baba Peter Gonto.

Addressing Journalists on Monday at the NUJ Press Center, Pastor Isuwa Samaila on behalf of the youths stated that, “We, the concerned Youths in Mwari, Bagoro LGA of Bauchi state feel duty-bound to refute the complaint written to the Inspector General of Police…