Fagbenro organises Christmas funfair for Ibadan children

The founder of Hope Also Need Help Foundation, Abayomi Fagbenro, popularly now as Bibire, on Friday, in Ibadan, organised a Christmas funfair for children and their parents.

Fagbenro stated that he organised the event, in collaboration with his foundation, to donate and offer gifts to people and families who do not have the means to celebrate these festive periods. He added that they expected 3000 children at the event and that they had many gifts items for them and for their parents.

He said he started his foundation 12 years ago, and that the foundation provides humanitarian service to the underprivileged in Oyo State and in the whole South West.

He added that “any form or…